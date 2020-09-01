Hancock Whitney Stadium behind the scenes tour

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of South Alabama will officially open Hancock Whitney Stadium September 12th when they host Tulane.
On Monday, the university led members of the media on a guided tour of the new facility.
“It’s been a five or six year process. To get to the point where you’re ready to go and Hancock Whitney Stadium is ready to host a football bowl subdivision game, that’s something to be very, very proud of,” said USA Athletic Director Joel Erdmann.
