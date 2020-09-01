Hancock Whitney Stadium behind the scenes tour

Local Sports

The University of South Alabama will officially open Hancock Whitney Stadium September 12th when they host Tulane.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of South Alabama will officially open Hancock Whitney Stadium September 12th when they host Tulane.

On Monday, the university led members of the media on a guided tour of the new facility.

“It’s been a five or six year process. To get to the point where you’re ready to go and Hancock Whitney Stadium is ready to host a football bowl subdivision game, that’s something to be very, very proud of,” said USA Athletic Director Joel Erdmann.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories