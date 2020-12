Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official’s call during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Auburn University has fired head coach Gus Malzahn.

Malzahn still had four years remaining on his contract. Auburn will reportedly pay Malzahn $21,450,000, with 50 percent of that due within 30 days, as part of his buyout.

Auburn beat Mississippi State last night to finish the regular season 6-4. Malzahn was 67-33 overall at Auburn. Against Georgia, Alabama and LSU, Malzahn had an 8-17 record.

Kevin Steele will serve as the interim head coach.

