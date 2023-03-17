GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Place Beach in Gulf Shores is set to host the 2023 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship from May 5-7.

The championships get started Friday, May 5 with eight single-elimination duels. The two final teams will compete in the championship match on Sunday, May 7.

16 of the best teams in the country will battle it out. It is open to the public. Eight teams will advance to the quarter and semifinals on Saturday, March 6.

Tickets are available for purchase online.

FAQ’s

What can I bring to the event? Small backpacks, but they will be searched Beach towels Empty water bottles

I bring to the event? What can’t I bring to the event? Beach chairs, tents, hammocks and umbrellsa Outside food and beverage Coolers and glass Drones, video camera and professional photo equipment

I bring to the event? Are tickets required for children? Fans 2-year-ols or under are free

Does my ticket need to be printed? You can bring either your printed or electronic email ticket Must bring it to the box office to exchange for a wristband

What is the refund policy? Tickets are non-refundable



Box office hours