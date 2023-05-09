GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores High School boys and girls soccer programs are preparing for the Class 5A state semifinals this week. This year marks the first time in school history either team has reached the final four.

The girls will face off against Marbury at 5 p.m. and the boys will take on Elmore County at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Both games will be held in Huntsville.

WKRG caught up with both head coaches and a pair of seniors during Tuesday’s practices. James Ward is the head coach of the girl’s and Danny Norton leads the boys.

Cole Wade told WKRG he has played every game at Gulf Shores under Norton.

“Just it being my senior year, my last year, the last few games being on the big stage, it’s a beautiful sight to see,” added Wade.

Cali Sweet says this opportunity is that much better after not having a freshman season due to COVID-19.

“It’s good for us to see that those seniors did not get that, but we get this opportunity to go this far,” said Sweet. “It just makes it an amazing experience as a senior to be the ones to leave it on the field and to make history.”

A big part of both program’s success has been community support. The Dolphins’ faithful have rallied around the teams during this historic season.

“Since this is our first experience getting this far, we have always had a community involvement,” said Ward. “They have always been there for us, from the food and snacks for the team and help getting us ready, there are so many different businesses that have stepped up, it’s cool to see the community come together”

Norton says this season has been a “dream.”

“We are in the 5A Area 1 and we have been undefeated through the whole season,” added Norton.

Both teams will head to Huntsville on Thursday. The championship games will be played Saturday.