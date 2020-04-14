Gulf Shores’ Brandon Silvers on XFL experience

The XFL was five weeks into its inaugural season when the coronavirus forced the league to suspend play.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Brandon Silvers was one of 31 players in the XFL with ties to Alabama.

But following the XFL’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Monday, they’re all out of work.

“We have the coronavirus going on right now and that’s hurting a lot of people,” said Gulf Shores quarterback Brandon Silvers.

Last year, Silvers suited up for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. The AAF shut down however with two weeks still remaining in its inaugural season.

The XFL was five weeks into its inaugural season when the coronavirus forced the league to suspend play.

“We always felt the AAF was sketchy, we didn’t know how much money we’d get for certain things. It was always sketchy with the Alliance, but we knew what we were getting from the XFL,” said Silvers.

Brandon Silvers ➡️ Austin Proehl



The first TD from the new XFL 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g99Kp5Gi8b — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2020

Silvers threw for 539 yards and six touchdowns through five games with the Seattle Dragons this year before the league suspended play. He also threw the first touchdown of the XFL season when the league kicked off.