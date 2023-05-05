MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The grand opening dates for four high school football stadiums in Mobile were announced Friday by the Mobile County Public Schools System.

LeFlore, Vigor, Davidson and B.C. Rain will all have new stadiums for the upcoming 2023-24 football season. Williamson, the fifth high school that is set to get a new stadium, is still working to figure out a location for their stadium.

Grand Opening Dates:

LeFlore: Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m.

Vigor: Wednesday, May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

Davidson: Thursday, May 11, at 9 a.m.

B.C. Rain: Monday, May 22, at 2 p.m.

MCPSS said the band from each school will march on the field, “sharing school spirit” for each of the grand openings. MCPSS Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill and the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners will also be in attendance.

“The new stadiums are a source of pride for these schools and our community,” reads the release. “They are a move toward equity as schools that have traditionally paid to rent stadiums will now be able to enjoy the convenience and revenue involved in hosting on-campus games and events.”

The new stadiums will be used for football teams, marching bands, cheerleaders, soccer teams, track teams, JROTC members and more.

Each stadium features home and away seating, artificial turf with each school’s name in the endzones and logo on the 50-yard line. The stadiums will also have a multi-room press box, sound system, LED lighting and dual concessions. There will be restrooms on either side as well.