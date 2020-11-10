Goode brothers helping develop next generation with Goode Elite Prep

“When you’re in this area, you’re near the beach playing football, who wouldn’t want to come play football here in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach?” said Goode.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – “We’ve had kids come from Las Vegas, Chicago and New York. Kids that want to play football will come from everywhere,” said former Alabama star Chris Goode.

After three years near Tuscaloosa, Chris Goode is moving his Goode Elite Prep program here to the Gulf Coast.

His goal is to help more high school athletes get noticed and make it to the next level.

“Let’s say for instance you have a team with 10 or 15 seniors and only two or three get recruited and get scholarships. You can have other kids that are good athletes, but they don’t get looked at,” said Goode.

That’s where Goode steps in.

“We’re similar to a JUCO, just a level below. Some kids come and may not have the grades, we try to help them get their ACT score up and their GPA,” said Goode.

Hurricane Sally and COVID-19 unfortunately forced the cancellation of the Colts inaugural season here in Lower Alabama, but getting athletes interested in joining the program has been easy.

“When you’re in this area, you’re near the beach playing football, who wouldn’t want to come play football here in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach?” said Goode.

The Goode brothers know a thing or two about playing high level college football, Chris’ brother Pierre is by his side as the offensive coordinator of the Colts.

“He’s on the offensive side and I’m on the defensive side, we work together on the headsets. Sometimes if he does something crazy, as the head coach and owner, I have to say something to him and we just sort of look sideways at each other,” said Goode laughing.

While the Goode Elite Prep Colts didn’t get to play this fall, the work continues as the Goode brothers hope to share their knowledge to the next generation.