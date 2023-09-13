MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The girls flag football season began Tuesday night with schools such as McGill-Toolen, Alma Bryant and Satsuma kicking off the season.

Girls flag football is one of the latest sanctioned championship sports in the AHSAA.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Alma Bryant flag football head coach Zack Ward said. “I tell people all the time this from the ground up; this is not like coach and varsity football. All those guys you expect to know what a first down is, what an interception is. We didn’t know any of that, so it’s been awesome to see, get to this point and see how much work we put in and how much they’ve grown.”

The regular season will run through November.

“Your first game you got out of the first game jitters, a lot of mistakes, a lot of mental, little mental mistakes,” McGill-Toolen flag football head coach Thomas Arsenberg said. “But man, it’s an awesome, awesome experience.”

The championship is set for Dec. 6 as a part of the Super 7 championships.