Former St. Luke’s star Jeremiah Jackson turning heads in Spring Training

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “He moves really well, his bat is lightning quick,” said Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon. “I have a lot of faith in this guy, he has great makeup and he’s a big league player.”

Former St. Luke’s star Jeremiah Jackson is one of a few local players turning heads in Spring Training.

“Me, Ethan (Hearn) and Bubba (Thompson) all worked out together during quarantine and we’ve always been close. We grew up playing in the same parks and playing high school baseball. To see how far we’ve come is really special,” said Jackson.

With the minor league season cancelled, Jackson wasn’t able to play last year. He kept working through the shutdown though, and earned an invite to big league camp this spring.

“I’m learning about myself, the routine I need to take. I watch the older guys and see how they stay steady on their routines every time,” said Jackson.

MLB.com currently ranks the shortstop as the Angels’ 5th overall prospect. Expectations are high for Jackson, and a call up to the big leagues may not be too far off.

“He’s exciting, this guy just needs to play. We need to get the minor league season going to get him some at bats. He needs to work through a few issues, figure things out, but he’s not far off. He’s not far off,” said Maddon.

“Whenever I get the call, I don’t control that entirely, but as a player you have to stay ready,” said Jackson.

In the meantime, Jackson hopes to make it up to Double-A this season to play for the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

“It’s one of my goals this season, hopefully playing baseball back closer to home and have my family come out to the games,” said Jackson.