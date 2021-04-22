Former NFL star reports for coaching duty at St. Michael Catholic High in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Phillip Rivers made national news last year when he announced he would become the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High in Fairhope when he retired from the NFL. He’s now retired, and Coach Phillip is on the job coaching his new team.

Phillip played 17 years of NFL football and was a standout quarterback at North Carolina State in college and in high school at Athens High in north Alabama, where he grew up and was coached by his father. Now, he and his family call Fairhope home.

Randy Patrick talked with the former Colts and Chargers QB Thursday before the coach worked with some of the younger players at the school and asked him how much passing he’ll be doing during practices.