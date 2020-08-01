MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Murphy Panther Nicholas Sims recently released his new short film “QUARANTINELESS”.
The film stars Sims as a homeless man in downtown Mobile, searching for help to buy protective equipment to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. A child, played by Austin Perine, convinces his dad to stop and help Sims.
The film shares a powerful message and underlines the importance of helping each other out to get through these tough times.
MORE LOCAL SPORTS
- Former Murphy Panther releases new short film
- AP sources: Jets LB C.J. Mosley opting out of NFL season
- Blue Wahoos host ‘Eagles in the Outfield’ this weekend
- SEC to play conference only football schedule
- Panthers choose to go with PK Slye; release veteran Gano