Former Murphy Panther releases new short film

The film shares a powerful message and underlines the importance of helping each other out to get through these tough times.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Murphy Panther Nicholas Sims recently released his new short film “QUARANTINELESS”.

The film stars Sims as a homeless man in downtown Mobile, searching for help to buy protective equipment to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. A child, played by Austin Perine, convinces his dad to stop and help Sims.

A child is a beam of sunlight from the Infinite and Eternal, with possibilities of virtue and vice, but as yet unstained. We as adult’s have lost keen-sight of what it is to have compassion towards one another. Homeless or not we are all one FAMILY world and we have to look after one another as such. Leo couldn’t afford ANYTHING all he wanted was to have the necessary materials to protect himself. Christian blessed him with that because as children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven. I am blessed to been able to work with @presidentaustinshowlove ! Really everyone involved in this project! Thank you for always bringing your vision to the Table @jaythevision2 👁! Let’s show a little compassion today to help one another, God bless! ( @nfl__bray @__.rhyan @_.iamkhalil ) @jacksonagency #homelesslivesmatter #hbcu #hbcupride #blacklivesmatter #actor #pray #covid19 #morehouse #quarantine #life #shityoushouldcareabout @blacklikevanilla @haftjeremy @blackcinemanow @real923la @theqgentleman @ladbible @bentleyevans @alabamahiphopradio @lawrencespecker @hollywoodmelanin @marysplacewa a @sheltersuit

