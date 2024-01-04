MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama defense got a big boost on Thursday night when linebacker Deontae Lawson confirmed he is returning to Tuscaloosa for the 2024 season. The former Mobile Christian star was one of the top performers on the Alabama defense last season.

Despite missing three games to injury, Lawson had a successful redshirt sophomore season. Lawson finished second on the team with 67 total tackles. The middle linebacker added three sacks, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. Prior to Alabama’s CFP semifinal game against Michigan, Lawson noted that he used the injuries as motivation.

“I learned a lot about myself. I didn’t beat down on myself or anything,” Lawson said. “I tried to stay up. I knew my teammates needed me. It wasn’t an injury that was going to keep me out for a long amount of time, so I was blessed about that. I just wanted and wanted to do everything I can to get back on the field.”

The Butkus Award semifinalist brings a wealth of experience to the Tide defense next season. Lawson has played in 26 total games with 15 starts. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said other players improved their play thanks to Lawson’s leadership and communication skills.

Lawson was named the 2020 WKRG Player of the Year after recording more than 100 tackles as a senior at Mobile Christian. The 5-star player also lined up at running back and receiver for the Leopards. Lawson was named the Class 4A Lineman of the Year by the ASWA.