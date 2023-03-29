MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former McGill-Toolen High School star golfer John Racciatti Jr. is in his sixth month as the assistant coach for the University of Alabama-Birmingham men’s golf team.

Racciatti helped lead the Blazers to a 2022 Conference USA Championship and its second-straight berth into NCAAs last season. He played in 21 rounds last year with a 74.6 stroke average.

Following graduation, he was hired on as assistant coach for the Blazers.

WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli spoke with his father, John Racciatti, who has been an essential part of growing the game of golf along the Gulf Coast. He is the founder of the Lite Scratch Tour, the marketing manager at Gulf Distributing Holdings and hosts a golf-focused radio show on WNSP.

“UAB went to the NCAA regional championship and he was a big part of that team last year,” said John Racciatti. “They didn’t make it to the NCAA championship, but they were a top 70 team in the country and he ended up interviewing for the coaching position at UAB and he ended up getting it. He is really fond of Coach Wall at UAB, so he is loving it.”

UAB is looking to make it back to the NCAAs for a third straight year. You can follow along with the Blazers men’s golf team here.