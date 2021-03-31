Former McGill coach Earnest Hill brings unique perspective to South Alabama staff

“I know this staff will do a great job and I’m happy to have the opportunity to come join it. I hope to be a part of something special,” said Hill.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “It’s different, I’m learning a lot more about football and being around these coaches and different athletes is great and I’m having a lot of fun,” said South Alabama running backs coach Earnest Hill.

After four seasons as the head coach at McGill-Toolen, Earnest Hill is taking his talents to college.

“He’s just a phenomenal teacher,” said South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack. “He’s a really great mentor and obviously from a recruiting standpoint it speaks for itself what he’s able to do with the connections to this area.”

Over his career, Hill has specialized in coaching defense, specifically the secondary. Now he brings that unique perspective to the South Alabama running backs room.

“Earnest really has a defensive background. I’ve always thought that coaches that spent time on both sides of the ball have tremendous value,” said Wommack.

“I can actually teach my guys to eye this right here because the defense is doing this particular thing right here or running this play right here. I can tell them what to look for,” said Hill.

There are two Hill’s listed on South Alabama’s roster now, as Earnest’s son Brian recently transferred in from Tuskegee University.

“A lot of dads coach football and for me to have the opportunity to coach in high school and college, that’s special,” said Hill.

“Now with him as my running back coach, everything we do with football we do with him. So it’s different because I get to be around him more and he gets to teach me,” said Bryan Hill.

From McGill-Toolen to South Alabama, Brian and Earnest represent this coaching staff’s vision for the program.

“We want to do a great job of connecting to this city and the people. We want to keep our homegrown talent here playing in Hancock Whitney Stadium,” said Wommack.

