MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Blount Leopards will be represented in next year’s Senior Bowl.

Florida wide receiver, and former Blount star, Kadarius Toney has accepted his Senior Bowl invite. Executive Director Jim Nagy confirmed the news Thursday night.

Toney has accounted for nearly 500 yards of offense and seven total touchdowns so far this year at Florida.

Toney was named the 2016 WKRG Player of the Year before starting his college career with the Gators.