MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Super Bowl LVII will feature the 2016 WKRG News 5 Player of the Year in former Blount High School star Kadarius Toney. The receiver plays on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Toney was drafted No. 21 overall by the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft and traded to the Chiefs in October 2022.

In nine games playing under Head Coach Andy Reid and alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Toney has hauled in 20 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

In the divisional round against Jacksonville, Toney had 36 yards on five catches. In the AFC Championship game against Cincinnati, he had nine yards on a single reception before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Toney has since returned to practice and is expected to be ready to go for Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The Super Bowl is set for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.