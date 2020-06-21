Former All-Star shortstop Addison Russell joins KBO

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 25: Addison Russell #27 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his home run during the fifth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on August 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players’ Weekend. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

SEOUL, Sout Korea (AP) – Former Chicago Cubs All-Star shortstop Addison Russell will look to rebuild his career abroad after he signed a one-year, $530,000 contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Russell was cut from the Cubs roster in December after the Major League club declined to offer a new contract, making the 2016 All-Star a free agent one year after he was suspended for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Russell was banned for 40 games at the start of the 2019 season after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy.