MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former University of Alabama football star and current Detroit Lions defensive assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton will be headed to Mobile to coach defensive backs in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, according to Executive Director Jim Nagy.

A Montgomery native, Dion Hamilton played linebacker under Coach Nick Saban and was part of the 2015 and 2017 National Championship teams.

WKRG’s Sports Director Simone Eli spoke with Nagy in studio Thursday afternoon:

“That’s a cool story,” said Nagy. “He [Dion Hamilton] just gets done playing in Detroit this year, they pull him in to cut him, but they’re [Detroit Lions] like ‘we want you to stick around and coach on the coaching staff,’ so he’s gonna be down here representing the Lions coaching defensive backs, so Roll Tide fans will not just have a bunch of helmets, they will have one of their former guys coaching.”

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network. Purchase a ticket online. There will be tailgating, Senior Bowl Fan Fest, Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox’ and the Senior Bowl Team Walk ahead of kickoff.

The University of Alabama has eight players participating in the week-long event.

Byron Young (DL)

DJ Dale (DL)

Cameron Latu (TE)

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL)

Demarcco Hellams (DB)

Tyler Steen (OL)

Jordan Battle (DB)

Henry To’oTo’o (LB)

