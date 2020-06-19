Foley Sports Complex prepares for first tournament since COVID-19 shutdown

"We're hoping this is our stepping stone to restarting sports tourism in Foley, Alabama," said Thompson.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – “All of our staff is ready to go,” said Foley Director of Recreation and Sports Tourism David Thompson. “We’ve been sitting for two-and-a-half months trying to figure out how all of this would work when we restarted it, but more importantly we’re ready to get back and host teams.”

This weekend, the Foley Sports Complex is set to host its first events since the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Southern 5v5 Challenge soccer tournament and Spring Fling Volleyball tournament will takeover Foley this weekend. The city is excited to bring sports tourism back to the area in a safe, effective way.

“Well I think it’s great for all of us because we don’t know what we don’t know right now. By restarting the process, each week we’ll improve. That’s what we’ve always done with sports tourism here in Foley. It will be the same with COVID-19, it’ll be seeing what does and doesn’t work, we don’t expect to be perfect this weekend but we’ll do everything we can to provide a safe environment for everyone to play in,” said Thompson.

“We’ll primarily social distance, that’s the best way we can combat COVID-19. We’re also requesting everyone that comes in goes through a health screening. We have five health screening questions set by the state that we’ll be asking everyone before they enter. We’ll be working with teams and tournament directors, SNAP has made sure everyone won’t be in here at the same time with staggering start times,” said Thompson.

With measures in place to help keep everyone attending safe, the Foley Sports Tourism team hopes this is the first step towards a new normal.

