Florida enacts heat stroke protections for student athletes

Local Sports

The measure requires public schools to have a tub or other large container filled with cold water at the sidelines during all games and practices.

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A grieving mother’s plea to Florida lawmakers has been fulfilled. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure on Tuesday that would require schools to do more to protect student athletes from heat strokes.

The new law is named the Zachary Martin Act, after a 16-year-old football player who three years ago collapsed during practice and later died. The measure requires public schools to have a tub or other large container filled with cold water at the sidelines during all games and practices. Schools will also be required to have defibrillators to resuscitate stricken athletes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories