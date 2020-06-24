Florida enacts heat stroke protections for student athletes

The measure requires public schools to have a tub or other large container filled with cold water at the sidelines during all games and practices.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A grieving mother’s plea to Florida lawmakers has been fulfilled. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure on Tuesday that would require schools to do more to protect student athletes from heat strokes.

The new law is named the Zachary Martin Act, after a 16-year-old football player who three years ago collapsed during practice and later died. The measure requires public schools to have a tub or other large container filled with cold water at the sidelines during all games and practices. Schools will also be required to have defibrillators to resuscitate stricken athletes.