PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Crowds packed the Five Flags Speedway for a doubleheader of racing over the weekend. The track held races on Friday and Saturday that saw action in multiple divisions.

Saturday night marked the Night of Champions #2 – which followed the first round on September 9th.

Saturday’s winners include:

Pro Late Model Race – Jackson Boone

Pro Late Model Championship – Johnny Bolen

Modifieds of Mayhem – Cody Stickler

Super Late Model Race – Bubba Pollard

Super Late Model Championship – Jeremy Doss

Up next, the track will host the popular Snowball Derby in Pensacola. The preview event is set for November 18th and the 56th Snowball Derby runs from November 30th – December 3rd.