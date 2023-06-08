FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Alabama Sports Writers Association High School softball awards were released and the Gulf Coast was well-represented.

Fairhope’s Ryley Harrison picked up Class 7A Player of the Year honors after a stellar season in the circle and at the plate.

Harrison commit posted a 26-1 record and tossed two perfect games. At the plate, she hit .467, 76 RBIs with 20 home runs. Harrison helped lead the Pirates to a 46-7 record this season and a 7A runner-up finish.

WKRG’s caught up with Harrison Thursday, who told News 5 her dad broke the exciting news this morning.

“I started tearing up just because, like, I think it’s just a huge accomplishment and it’s exciting,” said Harrison. “But I don’t think it’s actually hit me yet, like I got player of the year in the best classification.”

Harrison has played softball since she was four and says there have been a lot of ups and downs.

“Really, just have to be mentally strong over physically strong, just so you can face those adversities.”

The South Alabama commit has attended attended games as a fan since she was 12 and tells WKRG she is ready for the next level.

“I’m excited to meet new people, like in the college world and just here, like all these people are gonna become be my best friends,” added Harrison. “I’m going to be around them all the time. Like eventually become some of my family.”

Harrison also says she is excited to play against some of her friends at the next level.

“Like I have some friends going to Troy, so playing against them as well.”

Full list of local coaches, players earning All-State honors:

Spanish Fort’s Barclay Kercher: Class 6A Coach of the Year

Barclay Kercher: Class 6A Coach of the Year Leroy’s Gracie Mitchell: Class 1A Hitter of the Year

Gracie Mitchell: Class 1A Hitter of the Year Leroy’s Tabitha Baggett: Class 1A Coach of the Year

First Team All-State

7A

P: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope, Sr.

P: Victoria Moten, Daphne, So.

OF: Abby Johnson, Daphne, Fr.

UTL: Mikayla Baumgartner, Mary G. Montgomery, Jr.



6A

P: Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin County, So.

IF: Bre Hughes, Saraland, Jr.

UTL: Gracie Dees, Saraland, So.

DH: Kennedy Sevcik, Spanish Fort, Jr.



5A

C: Mylee Stagner, Faith Academy, 8th



4A

P: KG Favors, Orange Beach, So.

C: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, Fr.

IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, So.

UTL: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, Fr.



1A

P: Kaylee Guy, Leroy, So.

IF: Campbell Newell, Leroy, Sr.

UTL: Hannah Howard, Leroy, Jr.