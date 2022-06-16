FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope high school baseball coach Stuart Fuller, who has been with the school since 1999, announced his resignation as head coach of the Pirates, per the Fairhope baseball Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Fuller spent 23 seasons with the Pirates including 11 area championships, four final four berths and four elite 8 appearances. Fuller registered four 30+ win seasons in a five year span from the 2008 to 2012 seasons. Before Fairhope, Fuller spent 10 seasons with Faith Academy picking up an AISA-AAA state championship in 1997. Fuller kick-started his head coaching career at Baldwin County in 1988, where he spent one season with the Tigers.

In his tenure, the Pirates primarily competed in Class 6A before making the switch to the highest class, 7A, before the 2015-16 season. In seven years in 7A, Fuller accounted for four area championships and one final four berth.

On Thursday, at about 3:30 p.m., coach Fuller took to Twitter as well as Facebook to thank his Fairhope, “family,” which he then goes on to say he owes a “debt of gratitude to those that supported [Fairhope high school baseball] program in countless ways.”

He was sure to mention the influence he had on the hundreds of players and, “young men,” in the community:

After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to resign my position as Head Baseball Coach at Fairhope High School. The lasting relationships we have made with families, assistant coaches, opposing coaches, umpires and school staff over the last 23 years are most special to Lanette and me. I owe a debt of gratitude to those that supported our program in countless ways. I give thanks everyday for the influence I have had on a generation of young men in our community. Although it might be odd next spring not wearing the blue and gold, we are excited for the opportunities that are in our near future. Stuart Fuller

Fuller accounted for 31 all-state players including back-to-back 6A Hitter of the Year (2009, 2010), Daryl Norris, who was also awarded ‘Mr. Baseball’ following the 2010 season, per the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

2021 ASWA Small College Player of the Year award winner Micah Morgan played high school ball under Fuller as well.

Rising sophomore pitcher Miles Drew Johnson was selected as the Al.com Newcomer of the Year after posting a 9-1 record with a 1.53 ERA and 50 strikeouts in just 55 innings. Upcoming seniors Hollon Brock and Jackson Hatcher were selected to the Al.com ‘Best of the Rest’ team as well.