MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is just 15 days away, but the week-long event kicks off on January 31 with practices open to the public at Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli spoke with Executive Director Jim Nagy in studio this week and discussed several topics ahead of the event including an urge for fans along the Gulf Coast to show up in a big way.

You’re not just going to a football game, this isn’t just a football game. You are doing a civic duty for the city of Mobile. Obviously with the NFL coming in and taking our coaching staff this year that’s a little bit of a red flag that they might have plans of doing something with our game. So, let’s show them how much this game matters to our community, it’s a big responsibility, the game brings almost $40 million to our city in the week. I don’t want that money to go away. Executive Director, Jim Nagy

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network. Purchase a ticket online. There will be tailgating, Senior Bowl Fan Fest, Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox’ and the Senior Bowl Team Walk ahead of kickoff.

