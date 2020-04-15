ESports growing in popularity during time of social distancing

“I’ve been a fan of League of Legends for years, and now they’re playing their spring playoffs on ESPN. That’s been a treat,” said Baker High School ESports coach Justin Tolbert.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s become a new normal for sports fans. Turn on any traditional sports channel, and you’ll likely see an ESports competition.

“I’ve been a fan of League of Legends for years, and now they’re playing their spring playoffs on ESPN. That’s been a treat,” said Baker High School ESports coach Justin Tolbert.

Tolbert is the head coach of the Baker Hornets ESports team. As an AHSAA sanctioned sport, they too saw their spring season canceled, but the online nature of their sport has allowed them to stay engaged during this time of social distancing.

“This is no different than what we’re used to, we can still hook up and chat online like we used to. Now it just seems like the opportunities are more abundant to do that,” said Tolbert.

Tolbert says playing video games can help in these uncertain times. It’s a great competitive outlet as well as a way to remain social while social distancing.

“I’ve got guys I play with from California and Huntsville. These are guys I’ve known for years, I’ve never met them in person but I’d consider them friends because we’ve played online together so much,” said Tolbert. “There’s that social aspect that can help ease the anxiety of social distancing.”

ESports have been growing in popularity over the past few years, and the pool of players has expanded in the last few weeks.

“It’s not just traditional video game players getting exposure, but people who participate in traditional sports are hopping over to ESports because it’s the only way they can compete at the moment,” said Tolbert.

With other sports sidelined for the time being, ESports are now center stage and primed to take off.

“I’m hoping when this is all said and done that ESPN and other networks will look and think – hey this works. This is something we can really show,” said Tolbert.