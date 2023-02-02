MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a decade as the head coach at Theodore High School, Eric Collier is leaving the Bobcats program for an off-the-field, director of football operations position at the University of South Alabama, sources including Collier confirmed with sports director Simone Eli.

WKRG was told Collier informed his team Thursday morning of his transition, and told his staff Wednesday afternoon.

Collier led Theodore to a 13-1 record in 2022. The Bobcats reached the Class 6A semifinals before losing to Saraland, who won the state championship.

Collier’s overall record at Theodore is 71-41.