Enfinger takes advantage of late caution to win Trucks race

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JUNE 06: Grant Enfinger, driver of the #98 Farm Paint Ford, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Vet Tix Camping World 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 06, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) – Grant Enfinger passed local favorite Austin Hill on the final lap to win the NASCAR Truck Series race in overtime at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hill appeared to be cruising to his first win of the year. He built a 4 1/2-second lead after several miscues ruined Kyle Busch’s chances of winning his sixth Trucks race in Atlanta. Suddenly, everything changed.

Chase Elliott spun with three laps to go. That set up a green-white-checkered finish. Enfinger’s truck was better in the short runs, and he was able to capture his second win of the season.