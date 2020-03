NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints waits for the snap during the third quarter against Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Drew Brees will be back with the New Orleans Saints next year.

Ian Rapoport reports Brees will sign a two-year deal worth around $50 million.

The #Saints agree to terms with QB Drew Brees, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth roughly $50M. Never in doubt, but now done. And Brees took less to help the team continue to build. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

The 13-time Pro Bowler threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. The Saints lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last year.