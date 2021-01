The Dolphins hold the 3rd and 18th overall pick in April's draft, while the Panthers hold the 8th pick.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Monday, it was announced that the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers will serve as the coaching staffs in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

The 2021 Senior Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on January 30th. Kick off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The game is currently sold to capacity.