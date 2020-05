Davis was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deshaun Davis is taking his talents to Canada.

The former Auburn and Vigor linebacker has agreed to a deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Davis was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in four preseason games before being cut at the end of training camp.

Like most sports, the start of the CFL season is currently delayed due to COVID-19.