Darius Philon prepares for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

"You never know, some people may have lost their job because of the pandemic and they may not be able to afford a turkey this year," said Philon. "I'm just reaching out to my community to let them know there's people that care."

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – Former NFL defensive lineman Darius Philon will be doing a turkey giveaway next Monday at Vigor High School.

200 turkeys will be given away on a first come, first serve basis, the event will be a drive-through to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Whether it’s giving back or talking to kids, it’s just a way to show people you are all appreciated for supporting me,” said Philon.

The giveaway will start Monday, Nov. 23 at 4:00 pm at Vigor High School.