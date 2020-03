BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 12: Defensive tackle Michael Pierce #97 of the Baltimore Ravens tackles quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The former Daphne star started and played in 14 games last season with the Ravens.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Daphne Trojan Michael Pierce has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pierce, a defensive lineman out of Samford, has four years of NFL experience, all with the Baltimore Ravens.

SUPER EXCITED TO BE A PART OF THE @Vikings ORGANIZATION!! Can’t Wait To Put On That PURPLE & GOLD#THEJUGGERNAUT COMING😤 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/EDWm62hUS1 — Michael Pierce (@mikepierce_97) March 19, 2020

Pierce has now reportedly signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings.

The former Daphne star started and played in 14 games last season with the Ravens.