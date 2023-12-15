MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne running back Nick Clark made the most of his last game in a purple and gold helmet. The senior led the South All-Stars to a 31-28 win over the North in the 65th North-South All-Star Classic. Clark rushed for 102 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns in the win. He took home the South MVP award after his strong performance at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama.

“It’s a blessing,” Clark said postgame. “I appreciate everybody and everybody had faith in me, just like I had faith in my teammates and we did what we had to do.”

Davidson running back DJ Butler also played a key role in the South’s dominating performance on the ground. The duo helped lead the team to 261 rushing yards and 21 first downs. South kicker Nick Peerson (Charles Henderson HS) sealed the deal with a 33-yard field goal to break the 28-28 tie in the closing seconds.

The Gulf Coast was well-represented in the All-Star game. UMS-Wright defensive back Joe Lott registered a first half interception. Recent state champion Ronnie Royal (Gulf Shores) came up strong on special teams with a long return in the second half. Foley running back Kolton Nero rushed for 42 yards, Butler finished with 41 yards, Josh Flowers (Baker) had 45 yards on five carries.

Other local All-Star players included: Ty Goodwill (Faith Academy WR/DB), Ashton Wright (BC Rain DL), Logan Joellenbeck (Foley OL), Brandon Autery (Saraland OL), Graham Uter (Bayside Academy OL), James Bolton (MGM WR), KJ Beckham (Baker ATH) and Jerrian Graham (Vigor ATH).

The South roster was led by All-Star game head coach Kirk Johnson (Montgomery Catholic head coach). Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman and MGM head coach Zach Golson served as assistants on the South team.

“It feels great,” Golson said. “I’m really happy for these kids and for Coach J (Johnson). (It was) really exciting, a lot of fun with so many good kids that are good players out here tonight. Great experience to be here at South Alabama and I’m thankful for all the people who put it on.”

The win marks the second straight victory for the South. The series started in 1948 and the South stretched their lead to 35-28-2 overall.