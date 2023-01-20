ALABAMA (WKRG) — Daphne High School and Baldwin County High School were well-represented in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Girls’ Wrestling State Championships in Birmingham on Friday.

Alanah Girard and Kalyse Hill of Daphne claimed individual titles at the girls’ wrestling state finals. Baldwin County’s Tamar Reed also won an individual title. This marks the second straight individual state championship for Hill and Reed. Daphne’s Kaylee Holder finished runner-up in the individual championships.

Powered by eighth-grader Girard and sophomore Hill, the Lady Trojans finished second in the state in the team competition. The Lady Trojans won the previous two state championships for team competition.

Baldwin County’s Reed finished the season a perfect 17-0 and powered the Tigers to a runner-up finish. Reed pinned her opponent in under a minute.

Congratulations to the Trojans and Tigers on a great year!