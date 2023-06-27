SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Several of the top high school programs in the state were at Saraland High School Tuesday to compete in a 7-on-7 tournament.

The reigning Class 6A State Champions welcomed Class 7A powerhouse and four-time reigning state champions Thompson. Enterprise, Hewitt-Trussville and Opelika also made the trip to the Gulf Coast for the event.

The Spartans feature two of the top Class of 2025 players in the country in five-star wide receiver and Alabama commit Ryan Williams. The guy throwing the ball to Alabama’s Mr. Football? None other than four-star, Texas commit KJ Lacey.

Williams and Lacey boast one of the best QB-WR duos in the state, if not the country. The two led the Spartans to a 14-1 season and the school’s first ever Blue Map.

In his sophomore season, Williams amassed 42 total touchdowns and 2,700 total yards. He accounted for 1,641 receiving yards with 24 touchdowns, as well as, 700 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams added two punt returns for touchdowns.

Lacey was just as electric. In 15 games, he completed 64% of his passes for 3,177 yards and 40 touchdowns. He added four touchdowns on the ground.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli caught up with the two future SEC stars during the event.

“I think I’ve told him ‘horns down’ more time than he’s put the horns up, since he’s committed,” Williams joked. “I’m very proud of him because he definitely deserves it.”

“Whenever he says ‘horns down’ I just throw em up,” said Lacey. “We’re always talking, poking fun at each other’s schools. It’ll be fun when we get to college and knowing other people I’m going to compete against in the SEC. It’s going to be fun.”

Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly knows how special the two are and says they “give each other so much grief.”

“The picture that was on Twitter this week from the camp,” Kelly joked. “You know Ryan (Williams) with the horns down, they have so much fun.”

He even mentioned a possible watch party for the Texas-Alabama game this fall.