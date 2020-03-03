Cox Diamond Invitational returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Baseball is back in Pensacola this weekend. The Blue Wahoos won’t return to the diamond until April, but college baseball will take over Blue Wahoos Stadium starting Friday.
Michigan State, Troy, Samford and Louisiana are set to take part in the Cox Diamond Invitational.
“The teams bring not only their personnel and staff but also their fans. Michigan State played here in 2016, and they had a pretty good following,” said Bill Vilona with the Blue Wahoos.
The schedule of games is below, with all matchups taking place at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
Friday
- 2 PM – Samford vs. Louisiana
- 6 PM – Michigan State vs. Troy
Saturday
- 11 AM – Samford vs. Troy
- 3 PM – Michigan State vs. Louisiana
Sunday
- 11 AM – Michigan State vs. Samford
- 3 PM – Louisiana vs. Troy