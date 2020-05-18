Colts coach expects Rivers to play multiple seasons in Indianapolis

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may be a few years until we see Philip Rivers on the sideline coaching at St. Michael Catholic High School.

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says he expects Rivers to play past the 2020 season.

“I think the spirit of it (signing with Colts) was that we’re in this together and as long as Philip wants to play, he wants to be here,” said Reich. “It’s the NFL, we know he’s got to prove it and we have to prove it as a team to keep him wanting to play. I can just tell you from our previous relationship that I really believe it’s Philip’s intent to play multiple years.”

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million contract with the Colts this offseason.

Rivers was named the head football coach at St. Michael on May 8th. He told News 5 after the announcement that he was taking his NFL career on a year-to-year basis and hadn’t made any firm decision or timeline for when he’d assume full coaching duties at St. Michael.

“It’s really exciting for me to see that in him,” said Reich when asked about Rivers being named head coach at St. Michael. “I just love it, he’s football through and through. That’s one of the things you love about him, and he’s family through and through.”

