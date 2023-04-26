BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Coastal Alabama Community College revealed its new athletic branding on all three campuses Wednesday. The school announced a new logo, mascot and colors.

For the last six years, the community college had three different mascots at three different campuses. The school is now bringing everybody together to play under one name.

The school’s new mascot is the coyotes and they’re asking for the public’s helping in finding a name! You can submit your name idea online.

WKRG’s Sports Reporter Gerhard Mathangani was at the announcement on Bay Minette’s campus and caught up with Lloyd Wing, director of marketing.

Wing says he teared up backstage after hearing the reaction of the crowd.

“It’s been a year of work,” Wing told WKRG. “We’ve put our heart and soul into this. We were ready to be one mascot and be the coyotes.”

Coastal Alabama athletic director Daniel Head said the rebranding has been a “collaborative effort.”

“Students, faculty, staff, alumni, legacy people with ties to the college over years, community members,” said Head. “So we’re just we’re just pumped about what’s going to happen with the future.”

Wing also told WKRG it was good to get the “secret” out.

WKRG also spoke with Rare Design Account Director Ben Jones. He says Coastal Alabama has been “devoted to finding and discovering their story.”

“What makes them unique and then portraying that into one unifying identity,” added Jones.

Coastal Alabama chief communications officer Sara Davis said the students are thrilled to be unified.

“It’s really going to show the strength of our college and just how big and vast we are. I want Coyotes all over the place.”