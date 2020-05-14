Bubba Watson teams up with Blue Wahoos for disc golf experience

“It was almost like building a real golf course. You had a disc and you threw to different areas and you just envisioned what you could create,” said Watson.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – “When they threw the idea out, I said hey let’s do it! I’m a bit of a disc golf nut you could say,” said PGA Tour golfer Bubba Watson.

If you’ve ever wanted to play a Bubba Watson designed golf course, now you can.

“It was almost like building a real golf course. You had a disc and you threw to different areas and you just envisioned what you could create,” said Watson.

The two-time Masters champion, and part owner of the Blue Wahoos, is set to debut Bubba Watson’s Diamond Disc Golf Challenge at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The nine-hole course is perfect for all skill levels and promises fun for the entire family.

“It’s one of those things, we’re trying to show the city that we can get outside, enjoy beautiful weather and be safe and get that family atmosphere we know and love at Blue Wahoos Stadium,” said Watson.

The course will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting this weekend. Watson has been a big disc golf fan for a while, playing the sport all over the country with his family while he’s traveling for tournaments.

And he’s not the only PGA pro that enjoys the sport.

“There’s a few guys that do it on the PGA Tour that do it for fun, but they don’t do it as much as I do. They like to practice real golf, I don’t like to do that very much,” joked Watson. “Jason Day and I have played a few rounds, he’s pretty good. He’s another guy that has a motorhome who goes to different RV parks with disc golf.”