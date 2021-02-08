Braves bring back Ozuna on $65 million, 4-year deal

The Braves announced the deal for the 2020 NL home run and RBI leader less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training.

Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna watches after getting called out at home after leaving third early during the third inning in Game 5 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves are bringing back Marcell Ozuna, signing the slugger to a $65 million, four-year deal. The Braves announced the deal for the 2020 NL home run and RBI leader less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training. The deal includes a fifth-year club option at $16 million with a $1 million buyout. The 30-year-old Ozuna signed an $18 million, one-year free agent deal with Atlanta last year, and then put together his best offensive season during the pandemic-shortened campaign. He batted .338 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs.

