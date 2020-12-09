Blue Wahoos to become Miami Marlins Double-A affiliate

This news comes as the Wahoos were recently named the Double-A Organization of the Year by Baseball America.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have been invited to become the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The team announced the news Wednesday afternoon.

The Blue Wahoos were previously the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins (2019-2020). Before that, they were affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds.

“We are very excited to be invited to partner with the Miami Marlins,” Blue Wahoos owner Quint Studer said. “The Marlins franchise, fresh off a trip to the playoffs in 2020, boasts one of the top five Minor League farm systems in baseball. We look forward to completing the process to officially become an affiliate of the Marlins and to put an extremely talented, winning team in front of our fans at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Off the field, the Marlins share our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and bettering the community, and we look forward to being great partners to them both at the ballpark and away from it.” Blue Wahoos

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are set to become the Triple-A affiliate of the Marlins. The Jumbo Shrimp were previously the Marlins Double-A affiliate, and played in the Southern League.

The Beloit Snappers were also invited to become the Advanced-A affiliate of the Marlins. The Snappers are also owned by the Studers.

