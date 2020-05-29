Blue Wahoos remain committed to Pensacola community despite baseball’s continued shutdown

"The way we're budgeting right now, we may make about 20% of what we were expecting for the year," said Griffith. "We're looking at losing $3 million this year."

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Will there be a Minor League Baseball season this summer? That is still to be determined, but over in Pensacola the Blue Wahoos are doing all they can to keep the community engaged.

“Quint and Rishy Studer created our mission statement, to improve the quality of life in our community. That’s what they live by. I don’t believe they’ve taken a paycheck in 10 years from any of these organizations. They are volunteers within their own company,” said Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith.

The Wahoos have remained active during the shutdown, turning their stadium into an AirBnB, offering dine-in food service, family meal kits, family movie nights and they recently partnered with Bubba Watson to offer a disc golf experience on the field.

However like all minor league teams, the Wahoos are starting to see the financial fallout of a potentially lost season.

“The way we’re budgeting right now, we may make about 20% of what we were expecting for the year,” said Griffith. “We’re looking at losing $3 million this year.”

While Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association continue to negotiate a return to play plan, this week brought more bad news for MiLB, as teams began cutting players.

Across baseball, hundreds of minor league players were cut today and lost their jobs, sources tell ESPN. Hundreds more will be released over the next week. In the end, upward of 1,000 players could see their baseball careers end. The minor leagues have simply been devastated. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2020

“I read like you guys do, the Oakland A’s and Anaheim Angels just announced they were laying off their entire minor league organizations,” said Griffith. “We’re waiting to know if we can play baseball, but we aren’t waiting to have ideas to get this place activated and making sure we’re keeping our employees working. Because if we just sat around and waited for baseball to happen, then we wouldn’t have these great ideas to get people out here.”

The Minnesota Twins, the Wahoos parent organization, announced they will play their minor league players through June. But not all players have had that same support.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how many come back to baseball. If you’re a Single-A or Double-A guy making $30,000 a year, you’re barely making it by already and now you take a year without a salary. How long can you sit around without a paycheck? Eventually you’ll have to get a job,” said Griffith.

There is still a lot that needs to happen to get minor league baseball going this summer. One of the biggest question marks continues to be the fans. Most professional sports that are planning a return are doing so in empty stadiums. That’s not a business plan that works for minor league teams.

“I don’t think it is, we don’t have the TV deals like they (MLB) do,” said Griffith. “For us, having baseball here would be great, we’ve reached out to other teams and other sports as well to say – Hey Florida is open, we’re a great facility, come on down.”

So while we wait for news on when baseball will return to the Gulf Coast, the Wahoos continue to find innovative ways to keep the Pensacola community engaged and their staff employed.