Blue Wahoos offering meal kits during baseball shutdown

Instead of cooking for a stadium full of fans on opening day, the Blue Wahoos are packing meal kits for the community.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – “It’s bittersweet and ironic that today would have been opening day. At least we’re here doing something here to help the community since they can’t come to enjoy a baseball game,” said Blue Wahoos executive chef Travis Wilson.

“It’s a different satisfaction to feed the community instead of a full stadium. At the stadium, they’re here for the game and the food is a side thing, now they’re coming for us so we can help them,” said Chef Travis.

$150 will get you five meals for a family of four. The Wahoos launched the meal kit program last week and sold out in five hours.

“All these families that are staying home with their kids, they’re working and they’re also teachers now, the last thing you want to worry about is what is for dinner,” said team president Jonathan Griffith.

While we all wait for baseball to return, the Wahoos are doing their part to serve the community any way they can.

“It’s great to be apart of an organization that cares so much for the community, and isn’t just saying it but is out in the community doing it,” said Chef Travis.