Blue Wahoos offering in-stadium dining options

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – In addition to their takeout options and family meal kits, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos will now offer in-stadium dining.

Starting May 4th, Blue Wahoos Stadium will serve Lunch Monday – Thursday, Dinner Wednesday – Saturday and brunch on Sunday. The dine in seating will be in the Hancock Whitney Club and on the Dignity Memorial Party Deck.

To take part in this service during lunch hours, fans are asked to call (850) 934-8444 ext. 451 to place a curbside takeout order. When they pick up their food, fans are welcome to enter the ballpark to eat in one of the designated areas.

For dinner, fans will order from one of the third base concession store fronts. Fans will then choose a seating option and a member of the Blue Wahoos staff will bring the food to you. During dinner service, the Wahoos will provide entertainment on their video board, including replays of classic games.

For Sunday brunch, fans will get to enjoy a special menu put together by the team’s executive chef.

To keep everyone safe, the Blue Wahoos will check all team members temperatures before they begin working and the staff will wear protective masks. All dining areas and lines will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

