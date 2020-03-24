Blue Wahoos launch ‘Kazoo U’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Some call it the ‘Harvard of the Panhandle’. It’s only a few days old, but Kazoo U is off to a great start.



“Everything I’ve seen so far has been really positive. I saw some stuff on social media where some season ticket holders children were filling out the worksheet that went out yesterday,” said Anna Striano with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.



The Blue Wahoos traditional reading program requires them to go into schools to interact with kids. Since that isn’t possible now, they came up with the next best thing.



“Brainstorming and bouncing ideas around in the room we came up with the idea to do educational videos with the mascot. That became Kazoo University,” said Striano. “We created a workbook and did 10 videos of Kazoo doing things like yoga and teaching math.”



We don’t know when the baseball season will start, but the Blue Wahoos are doing their part to help their fans get through this tough time.



“With all of the unknowns and uncertainty right now, people are looking for a stabilizing force and something that’s normal. Baseball is something you would usually expect, and if we can bring that to people in any way, even teaching math through baseball in a video, I think it’s helpful,” said Striano.



The Blue Wahoos have always been more than just a baseball team, and even in these uncertain times, they’re continuing their mission to make Pensacola a better place.



“Since we’re not able to go into the community and interact with the community like we normally are at this time. This way we can give them a taste of the Wahoos life and get them ready for what’s coming up,” said Striano.