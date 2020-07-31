Blue Wahoos host ‘Eagles in the Outfield’ this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Press Release) – From the makers of Bubba Watson’s Diamond Disc Golf Challenges comes a brand new in-stadium golf experience never seen before in the Panhandle! From July 30-August 2, Blue Wahoos Stadium will be transformed into a golf course and fans will be able to book tee times to compete for the top score in the new Eagles In The Outfield stadium golf experience.

The course will feature one dozen targets set up at varying distances across the outfield. Golfers, teeing off from beyond the outfield fence, will compete to earn points by hitting the targets with their tee shots. Each tee time will give golfers an hour of unlimited shots from their tee box. In addition to the on-field golf course, all golfers will also receive a free round of mini golf on a brand new concourse putt-putt course.

Had a blast previewing the @BlueWahoosBBall “Eagles in the Outfield” pic.twitter.com/5ccr4tLwj6 — Robby Baker (@RobbyBakerTV) July 29, 2020

Groups of up to six can book a station at the Coors Deck Tee Box, located on the Coors Light Party Deck in right field, for $120 and enjoy shaded seating and direct access to the outfield bar and grill. Groups of four can book spots at the Scoreboard View Tee Box, located beneath the scoreboard at the stadium for $80. Smaller groups (maximum 4) or groups with younger golfers can book the Centerfield Tee Box for $80 for a kid-friendly golfing experience.

Both right-handed and left-handed clubs will be available for participants to use, but golfers may bring their own clubs. Clubs that hit farther than 100 yards are not permitted for safety reasons.

A full schedule of available tee times can be found at MiLB.com/Pensacola/Events/Golf.