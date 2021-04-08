Blue Wahoos announce safety guidelines for fans

The Blue Wahoos home opener is scheduled for May 11th against the Birmingham Barons.

The Blue Wahoos home opener is scheduled for May 11th against the Birmingham Barons. The team announced Wednesday they’ll be at nearly full capacity for games this summer.

“We’ll be at about 98% capacity,” said team president Jonathan Griffith. “We’ve been approved for 98% capacity. We’ll have a few sections near the bullpens knocked out as a buffer zone, but after that we’ll have seating everywhere else.”

If you plan to attend a game, these are the health and safety guidelines you’ll need to follow: