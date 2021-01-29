Blount honors Senior Bowl’s Kadarius Toney, retires jersey

"He (Kadarius) paved the way for a lot of guys. A lot of recruiters came here to see our guys and it helped get guys signed," said Coach Holly.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Friday Night Football Fever Player of the Year Kadarius Toney has impressed during Senior Bowl week.

Many mock drafts have the Florida Gator going in the first round of April’s draft.

“It means a lot to me, to be able to come home and take advantage of the opportunity that’s available to me,” Toney said after Thursday’s practice.

On Friday, Toney was honored by Blount High School. During a pep rally, the Leopards officially retired Toney’s No. 4 jersey.

“One thing about Kadarius Toney, what he brought to the table, is he loves life,” said Blount football coach Lev Holly. “He made everyone around him better.”

“He (Kadarius) paved the way for a lot of guys. A lot of recruiters came here to see our guys and it helped get guys signed,” said Coach Holly.

Toney attended Friday’s pep rally virtually via Zoom. The former Leopard will suit up for the American team in Saturday’s Senior Bowl game at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

“It’s a great feeling to get to showcase what I can do at the highest level,” said Toney via Zoom. “This is what I worked all my life to do. It’s a dream come true. Without the help of you guys at Blount, and the staff and everyone there, I don’t know where I’d be.”