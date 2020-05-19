Bishop State names former Baker star Monica Meadows new softball coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bishop State Community College is excited to welcome Monica Meadows to the athletic coaching staff. Meadows joins the team as the college’s new head softball coach.

Meadows, a native of Mobile, played for the two-time State Champion Honeybees of Baker High School. The highly-recruited center fielder went on to play for Rollins College, a top Division II school located in Winter Park, Florida.

At Rollins, she collected numerous accolades throughout her career for her play, including multiple All-Conference and All-Region awards, as well as the Sunshine State Conference Player of the Year and All American Award her senior year. She also holds several records at Rollins College including career hits.

After graduating cum laude in psychology, Meadows pursued a master’s degree in human resources and graduated with honors. She went back to school to further her education at the University of West Florida and to start her coaching career with the Argonauts softball program. During that time the Argonauts, under the direction of a new coaching staff, went from a below .500 team the first year, to a 40-plus winning season in their second year as a coaching staff.

After two years as the graduate assistant softball coach, she obtained a head coaching position at Coastal Alabama Community College. She spent three years as the Head Coach for the Eagle’s softball program. During her time, she produced several Player of the Week recipients, All-Conference and All-Region players.

At the end of the 2019 season, Meadows pursued a different career path and joined the Nicholls State University softball program at the end of their season. Nicholls finished the 2019 season second in Conference. She has spent the past year coaching at Nicholls State and is very excited to bring her experience back to the community college atmosphere.

“I am so lucky and blessed to be able to do what I love in the town that I was born and raised,” says Meadows. “Coaching is a calling. It is something that I am proud to be able to do every day. Being able to serve student-athletes in my very own community is a life-long dream. It is even more special to do it at the two-year level where I truly believe I can make the most impact with students.”

“The Bishop State Wildcat family is excited to welcome someone of Coach Meadow’s background and standards to guide our softball program,” says Athletic Director and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Trenton Eager. “With her experiences and ties to the Mobile community and region, I have no doubt that our current

and future student athletes will be positively impacted both on and off the field. This is a great day in Bishop State Wildcat Athletics!”