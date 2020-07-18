Bernie Carbo Fantasy Camp brings baseball back to The Hank

"This is our 15th year here at Hank Aaron Stadium. We play baseball, the greatest game ever played, and tell the greatest story ever told," said Carbo.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Baseball is back at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The Bernie Carbo Fantasy Camp is a Christian based baseball camp held annually here in Mobile.

“This is our 15th year here at Hank Aaron Stadium. We play baseball, the greatest game ever played, and tell the greatest story ever told,” said Carbo.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” said camp participant Max Pearson. “I didn’t know if I could make it because of health reasons this year but I’m really glad I came. It’s really special.”

COVID-19 changed the dates for the camp, and there are new safety protocols in place to keep everyone safe.

“I’m blessed that these men sacrificed to come here. We’re taking a lot of precautions, taking temperatures and the tests. We’ve cleaned and sanitized everything and keeping social distance. It’s great to see these men come together to take this opportunity to be here playing at Hank Aaron Stadium,” said Carbo.

COVID-19 has also delayed the start of the Major League Baseball season, and forced the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season.

July 23rd is the new date for MLB opening day, and it can’t come soon enough for some fans.

“It’s a wonderful game. More importantly, it’s America’s past time. I know football is very popular but baseball unites us. There’s just something about baseball that brings us together, there’s a patriotic element to it. We need baseball now more than ever,” said fantasy camper Bruce Engelman.

